1/
Roberta L. Duckworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Roberta Louise Duckworth, nee Fondaw, 84, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at Pythian Ridge Cemetery, Sturgis, Ky.
Visitation also will be Saturday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Mrs. Duckworth passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth Duckworth, Imperial; two daughters, Elizabeth Gallina and husband Paul, Millington, Tenn., and Paula Wagner and husband Russell, Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved