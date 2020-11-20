A funeral service for Roberta Louise Duckworth, nee Fondaw, 84, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at Pythian Ridge Cemetery, Sturgis, Ky.

Visitation also will be Saturday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Mrs. Duckworth passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

She is survived by one son, Kenneth Duckworth, Imperial; two daughters, Elizabeth Gallina and husband Paul, Millington, Tenn., and Paula Wagner and husband Russell, Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store