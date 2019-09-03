Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
More Obituaries for Robin Juergens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin A. Juergens

Robin A. Juergens Obituary
A funeral service for Robin Anne Juergens, nee Ehlers, 79, St. Clair, will be Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Entombment will be in the Crestview Memorial Park Haven of Rest Mausoleum.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 5, from 3 to 8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Juergens died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
She is survived by five sons, Jim Juergens and wife Tracy, St. Clair, Gary Juergens and wife Angie, Asheville, N.C., Bob Juergens and wife Deana, Grubville, Pat Juergens and wife Allison, Sullivan, and Chris Keesey and companion Denise Edwards, O'Fallon; one daughter, Robin Juergens and husband Sloane, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 3, 2019
