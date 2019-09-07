|
Robin Anne Juergens, nee Ehlers, 79, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Pacific.
Robin was born March 28, 1940, in St. Louis, the daughter of Richard Christian Ehlers II, known to all as Dick, and wife Freda Maxine, nee Whittaker, known to all as Maxine. On Feb. 28, 1959, she was united in marriage to James Victor Juergens Sr., known to all as Jim, and six children came to bless this union.
Robin was a Christian and longtime member of St. John United Church of Christ in St. Clair. Although her family was always her first priority, Robin worked outside the home. For 13 years, she and Jim owned and operated J&M Meat Market in St. Clair. During those years, she was a very active member of the community and the St. Clair Chamber of Commerce. Robin was a past member of the St. Clair Kiwanis and often volunteered at local blood drives. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, St. Clair Chapter 96, and American Legion Post 347 Ladies Auxiliary in St. Clair. She was a talented seamstress and an avid reader. She enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors. She was a great cook and collecting cookbooks was one of her hobbies. In recent years, Robin enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Rizzo. What meant most to her was time spent with her family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will live on in their hearts forever.
Robin is survived by six children, Jim Juergens and wife Tracy, St. Clair, Gary Juergens and wife Angie, Asheville, N.C., Bob Juergens and wife Deana, Grubville, Robin Juergens and wife Sloane, St. Clair, Pat Juergens and wife Allison, Sullivan, and Chris Keesey and companion Denise Edwards, O'Fallon; one brother, Richard C. Ehlers III and wife Susan, Hendersonville, N.C.; one sister, Ellen Henneberry-Smith and husband Eric, St. Louis; one sister-in-law, Peggy Ehlers, Pacific; 13 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Juergens Sr.; one son, Scott Juergens; one grandchild, Hannah Juergens; her parents, Dick and Maxine Ehlers; and one brother, Max G. Ehlers.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Laura Mignerone officiating.
Entombment was in Haven of Rest Mausoleum, Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Memorials may be given to St. John United Church of Christ, St. Clair.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 7, 2019