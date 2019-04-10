Rodney Richard Johnson, 88, Washington, died peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019, at Cedarcrest Manor Nursing Home, Washington, with Anne, his loving wife of 64 years, at his side.



Rodney was born May 1, 1930, to John Titus and Harriet Isabella Lamberg Johnson in Red Wing, Minn. Rod earned a degree in business administration from Gustavus Adolphus College. He served as a U.S. Army counter intelligence agent in Germany, and married Anne Ekberg when he returned home in 1955. His graduate studies were at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., where he earned an M.S.W. degree in 1958. Rod and Anne settled in Webster Groves in 1961, where they lived for the next 50 years. Washington became their home in 2011.



Rodney worked at Edgewood Children's Center and Lutheran Family and Children Services, before teaming with Anne in a private therapeutic practice.



Rodney was always a voracious reader, well known to many librarians. He was a spiritual seeker who was active in formal and impromptu discussion groups, Rod "talked deep." His love of spelunking, canoeing and mountain trails was enthusiastically shared with his friends and family. Rod took up painting and poetry in his later years, and exhibited in art shows around the area. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, and his warm jovial spirit lives forever in the memories of all who knew him.



Rodney is survived by his wife, Anne; a sister, Phyllis Wegner; two children, Daniel Johnson (Molly Tillay) and Holly Stratton Schmitt; and four grandchildren, Jay and Joshua Johnson, Anne Elise and Timothy Stratton.



The family wishes to thank Hospice and the staff at Cedarcrest for the gentle, respectful and competent care that they provided to Rodney.



Memorials can be sent to "Save the Children" or the Washington Public Library.



A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, Washington, Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m.