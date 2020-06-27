Roger Anthony Jones, 78, St. Clair, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in St. Clair.
Roger, son of the late Anthony Jones and wife Doris (Armistead), was born June 21, 1942, in St. Louis. Roger was a member of the United Auto Workers and was employed 30 years at Chrysler, until his retirement.
He enjoyed playing bingo and attending church. As a resident at St. Clair Nursing Center, he loved being part of its community and taking part in the activities.
He is survived by one son, Coey Jones, Lonedell; three sisters, Brenda Schmitt and husband Bill, Nancy Jones, all of St. Clair, and Sandra Jones, Union; three grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Doris Jones, and one sister, Diana Sue Powell.
Visitation was scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.
Memorial donations to the American Cancer Society are preferred.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 27, 2020.