A celebration of life for Roger Coffman, 66, St. Clair, will be Saturday, April 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 2482, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the VFW.
Mr. Coffman died Monday, April 22, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Cassie Coffman, nee Gough, St. Clair; two sons, Bill Coffman and wife Brenda, Lake Ozark, and Allen Coffman and wife Robin, Eldon; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 26, 2019
