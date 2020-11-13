A memorial visitation for Roger Lee Hatfield, 65, Union, will be Friday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Interment will be in Holobaugh Cemetery, Clear Spring, Ark., Saturday, Nov. 21.

Mr. Hatfield passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

He is survived by his father, Forrest Hatfield and wife Beverly, Leslie; stepfather, George Drennan, Union; sister, Vicki Martin and husband Tim, St. Charles; brother, Bob Hatfield and wife Allison, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



