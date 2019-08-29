Home

Services
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
View Map
Roger L. Wiss


1950 - 2019
Roger L. Wiss Obituary
Roger Lee Wiss, 69, Warrenton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home.

Roger, an owner/operator of a trucking company, was born May 10, 1950, in Warrenton, to Calvin Wiss and wife Bernice. He graduated from Warrenton High School. On May 1, 1971, Roger was married to Pamela Dunn at St. Patrick Church, Wentzville, and they celebrated 48 years together. He was a car collector, farmer and member of Pioneer Coon Club. Roger's family would like to send a special thanks to Heartland Hospice for all the help and loving care it provided during this time. Roger will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Pamela Wiss, Warrenton; son, Jeremy (Becky) Wiss, Warrenton; two grandchildren, Ryan Wiss and Emily Wiss; brother, Ronnie (Shirley) Wiss, Warrenton; niece, Helen Hall, Warrenton; and three great-nieces, Savanah, Dakota and Aleaxa Miller.

Roger was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Wiss; mother, Bernice Wiss; and brother, Kenny Wiss.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.

A funeral service followed at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at a later date.

Memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 29, 2019
