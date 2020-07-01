Roger Neal Bay, 65, Beaufort, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Union.
Roger, son of the late William Bay and wife Anna (Paris), was born July 1, 1954, in Washington. On July 14, 1973, he was united in marriage to Shelba Small, in Union.
Roger was a member of the Owensville Gun Club and Anglers Club, of Beaufort. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved the outdoors. He enjoyed playing guitar and horseshoes. He will be remembered as a great storyteller.
He is survived by his wife, Shelba Bay, Beaufort; two sons, Ryan Bay, Beaufort, and Jared Bay (Alanna Bradley), Union; two brothers, Darrol Bay and wife Karen, Winfield, and Donald Bay (Dorothy Osborn), St. Clair; three sisters, Willa Charlene Farris and husband Phil, Tucson, Ariz., Cindy Unerstall and husband Albert, Washington, and Anita Stephens (Greg Taylor), Union; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Bay; one infant son, Joshua Bay; and two sisters, Marion Lottmann and Deborah Vermillion.
A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with a memorial service at 7 p.m.
Interment will be held at a later date at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorial donations to the Missouri Department of Conservation are preferred.
Arrangements are in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 1, 2020.