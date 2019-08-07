|
|
Roman A. Dobsch, 89, Perryville, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Southeast Hospital, Cape Girardeau.
Roman was born Sept. 8, 1929, in Washington, to Ernest and Emily, nee Kuenzel, Dobsch. He and Dolores Wunderlich were married Feb. 4, 1956. She survives in Perryville.
Roman was a U.S. Air Force Korean veteran. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Perryville, Knights of Columbus, Optimist Club and V.F.W. Post 4282. He worked at McDonnell Douglas, where he wired the control sticks for the first six Gemini space capsules. Roman owned and operated three A&W Restaurants and two John Deere dealerships.
In addition to his wife, survivors include one son, Mitchell (Donna) Dobsch, Troy; five daughters, Michele (Terry) Wichern, St. Mary, Brenda Dobsch and Byron Womack, Lake Saint Louis, Pamela (Charles) Richardet, Lisa (Paul) Besand, all of Perryville, and Lori Knutson and Neil Cramond, Katy, Texas; one brother, Roland Dobsch, Krakow; 18 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Roberta Dobsch; and one sister-in-law, Betty Dobsch.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 9, from 6:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Perryville, with the Rev. Dale Wunderlich officiating. A rosary will be recited Friday at 9 a.m.
Entombment will be at Mary Queen of All Saints Mausoleum at Mount Hope Cemetery, with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post 4282 and the U.S. Air Force Honors Team.
Memorial contributions may be given to the St. Vincent de Paul Educational Foundation.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Ford & Young Funeral Home, Perryville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 7, 2019