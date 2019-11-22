Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Plank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald D. Plank

Send Flowers
Ronald D. Plank Obituary
A funeral service for Ronald D. Plank, 81, Marthasville, will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial, with full military honors, will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Plank died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Robert Plank, Coon Rapids, Minn., and Mark Helmer, Clayton, N.C.; one daughter, Deborah Lee, Clayton, N.C.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -