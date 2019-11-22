|
A funeral service for Ronald D. Plank, 81, Marthasville, will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial, with full military honors, will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Tuesday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Plank died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Robert Plank, Coon Rapids, Minn., and Mark Helmer, Clayton, N.C.; one daughter, Deborah Lee, Clayton, N.C.; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 22, 2019