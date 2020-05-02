|
Ronald "Ronny" Eugene Batts, 51, Union, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Ronny, son of the late Roy Batts Sr. and wife Teri, nee Schwab, was born Nov. 4, 1968, in New Castle, Ind. He received his education in the McCollough School District in The Woodlands, Texas. After school, Ronny enlisted in the U.S. Navy, from 1985 to 1987. He made his home in Canyon Lake, Texas, and moved to Union, in June 2019.
Ronny worked as a contractor in commercial construction. He loved playing the drums and was very musical. Ronny also enjoyed being outdoors, especially on the water, cooking, and was often considered a social butterfly. He was a wonderful son, brother, great-uncle and friend, as Ronny leaves behind many friends in Texas. He was very much loved and adored by his many nieces and nephews, especially Tony Kendrick II. Ronny's last selfless act was being an organ donor to help others.
Ronny is survived by his mother, Teri Batts, Union; three sisters, Robin Day and significant other Glenn Messex, Renee Hoelscher and husband Mark, and Regina Batts, all of Union; two brothers, Roy Batts Jr. and wife Lisa, Texas state, and Randy Batts and significant other Sheri Biermann, Union; best friends, Bruce and Karen Knutson; nieces; nephews; many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Roy Batts Sr.; his grandmother, Dorothy Cowell; grandparents, Martin and Maggie Batts; his uncle, Bud Harvey; and his niece, Rebekah Scharfenberg. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rebekah Scharfenberg Memorial Scholarship Fund are preferred.
The Batts family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 2, 2020