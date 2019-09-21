|
Ronald Edward Pendegraft, known to all as Buck, 66, St. Clair, departed this life Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Sullivan.
Buck was born Aug. 3, 1953, in St. Louis, the son of Earl Herbert Pendegraft and wife Pauline, nee Bailey. As a young man, he was united in marriage and blessed to have two sons. In later years, he was united in marriage and blessed to have three more sons.
Buck was a Christian, having been raised in the Baptist faith. He was raised in Lonedell, and later made St. Clair his home. During his working years, he was employed as the meter reader for the city of St. Clair, retiring after 37 years. As Buck walked the town reading meters, he always greeted folks with a smile. He enjoyed bowling on a bowling league, enjoying the fellowship of his team. Fishing and deer hunting were his favorite pastimes. Buck loved bluegrass and country music and always had a radio playing. Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley were his favorite vocal artists. Nothing made Buck happier than spending time with his family, and playing the "nickel game"^ with them was always a lot of fun. The wonderful memories created and love shared will comfort them in the days ahead.
Buck is survived by his sons, Michael Pendegraft and wife, April, Richwoods, Robert Pendegraft and wife Angela, Shane Jenkins, Steven Pendegraft, all of St. Clair, and Cody Pendegraft and fiancee Brittany, Washington; one brother, Donald Pendegraft, Illinois state; three sisters, Ruth Burlage, St. Clair, Juanita Bardot, Sullivan, and Marie Barton, St. Clair; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Pauline Pendegraft; one brother, Daniel Pendegraft; two sisters-in-law, Barbara and Hellena Pendegraft; and one brother-in-law, John Bardot.
Funeral services were held at noon Thursday, Sept. 19, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Ben Kingston officiating.
Interment was in Luebbering Citizens Community Cemetery, Grubville.
Memorials may be made to Luebbering Citizens Community Cemetery.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 21, 2019