Ronald Friend
Funeral services for Ronald Friend, 74, St. Clair, were held Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial followed in Crestview Memorial Park in St. Clair.
Visitation was held Monday, Nov. 30, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 9 a.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Friend passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Claude and Rose Friend, Luebbering; one son, Jimmy Friend, Sullivan; four daughters, Sheila Powell, St. Clair, Sherry Hodges and husband Dennis, Salem, Melisssa Butera, Laurinburg, N.C., and Minday Bartz and husband Toby, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Published in The Missourian on Dec. 2, 2020.
