Ronald Garlich

Funeral for Roland Garlich Is Monday

A funeral service for Roland James Garlich, 70, Leslie, will be Monday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at Glencoe Community Church of God, Catawissa.

Burial, with full military honors, will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Visitation will be Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Mr. Garlich died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, Sullivan.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Garlich, Leslie; two sons, Greg Garlich and wife Tanja, Gerald, and Rodney Garlich and fiancee Amanda Goss, Pacific; one daughter, Krystel Buescher, Rosebud; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Gottenstroetter Funeral Home, Gerald.

