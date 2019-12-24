|
A funeral service for Ronald K. Lunsford, 61, Homosassa, Fla., was held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, Eureka.
Interment, with full military honors, was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific.
Visitation was Saturday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Lunsford died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Hilda Conway and husband Earl; one son, Jacob Lunsford, Webster Groves; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 24, 2019