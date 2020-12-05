Ronald Larsen Friend, 74, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Washington.



Ronald was born Nov. 13, 1946, in St. Louis, the son of Claude Brewer Friend and wife Catherine Rose, nee Mannweiler. On Jan. 30, 1966, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Doyle, and five children came to bless this union.



Ronald was a Christian and member of First Assembly of God Church in St. Clair. He was a former member of Victory Church in St. Clair. Ronald had a passion for serving the Lord and spreading the word of God. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, entering Feb. 21, 1966, and receiving his honorable discharge Feb. 20, 1969, having attained the rank of sergeant.



He was a member of American Legion Post 347 in St. Clair. During his working career, he was employed by Daimler-Chrysler Corporation in Fenton, retiring after 34 years of service to the company. He was a retiree of United Auto Workers Local 110, of St. Louis. Ronald was an outdoorsman at heart who loved to fish and hunt. He also had a fondness for animals, and especially loved the companionship of his pet dogs. What meant most to him was time spent with family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will live on in their hearts forever.



Ronald is survived by his father, Claude Friend and wife Rose, Luebbering; his son, Ronald J. Friend, known to all as Jimmy, St. Clair; his daughters, Sheila Powell, St. Clair, Sherry Hodges and husband Dennis, Salem, Melissa Butera, Laurinburg, N.C., and Melinda Bartz, known to all as Mindy, and husband Toby, St. Clair; two brothers, Larry Friend and wife Diane, Sullivan, and Harry Friend, known to all as Gordon, and wife Trudy, Kirkwood; his sisters, Cathy Wilson and husband David, St. Clair, and Cindy Hickinbotham, Luebbering; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; stepbrothers and -sisters; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Friend; his mother, Catherine Friend; one brother, Claude Friend, known to all as Clyde; and two infant grandchildren, Adam Crews and Cassandra Hodges.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Lynn Stroup officiating.



Interment, with full military honors, was in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to First Assembly of God Church, St. Clair.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





