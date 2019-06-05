Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Ronald Nieman


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Nieman Obituary
Ronald Nieman, 41, Union, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Ron was born Nov. 8, 1977, in St. Louis, to Thomas Nieman and wife LeeAnn, nee Hertel. Ron enjoyed playing guitar and spending time with loved ones. He was a loving and selfless man who was always willing to go out of his way for others. Ron was so loved and will be missed by all.

Ron is survived by his son, Gage Nieman, Belle; his parents, Thomas and LeeAnn Nieman, Leslie; one brother, Joshua Nieman, Union; his nephew, Maverick Nieman; his grandparents, Ronald and Ruth Hertel; his best friend and constant support, James N.; uncles; aunts; cousins; relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the later date.

The Nieman family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 5, 2019
