Ronald Pendegraft Obituary
Funeral services for Ronald Pendegraft, 66, St. Clair, will be held at the Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, Thursday, Sept. 19, at noon.
Burial will be at Luebbering Citizens Community Cemetery, Grubville.
Mr. Pendegraft passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Pendegraft and wife April, Richwoods, Robert Pendegraft and wife Angela, Shane Jenkins, Steven Pendegraft, all of St. Clair, and Cody Pendegraft and fiancee Brittany, Washington; other relatives and friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colinial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 17, 2019
