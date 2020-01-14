Home

Lt. Ronald Zeigler Obituary
A memorial service for Lt. Ronald Zeigler, 78, Marthasville, formerly of St. Louis, will be held at a later date.
Burial, with full military honors, will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Lt. Zeigler died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Zeigler, Marthasville; two sons, Clayton Zeigler, St. Louis, and Brenton Zeigler, Washington; one daughter, Kamaren Zeigler, Marthasville; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 14, 2020
