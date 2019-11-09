|
Roscoe Bailey, 88, St. Clair, departed this life Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in St. Clair.
Roscoe was born Sept. 9, 1931, in St. Clair, the son of Alexander Bailey and wife Tressie, nee Key. On May 20, 1950, he was united in marriage to Shirley Jean Prather, and three children came to bless this union.
Roscoe was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church in St. Clair. During his working career, he was employed by Daimler Chrysler Corporation in Fenton, retiring in 1990, after 23 years with the company. He also was a retiree of United Auto Workers Local 110, in St. Louis. In his younger years, he liked playing softball and basketball. He enjoyed working in his garden and taking care of his home and doing yardwork. He was happiest when he was watching the grandchildren play school sports. What meant most to him was time spent with family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever live in their hearts.
Roscoe in survived by his wife, Shirley Bailey, St. Clair; two sons, Ronnie Bailey and wife, JoAnn, Grubville, and Robbie Bailey, St. Clair; his son-in-law, Robert Adams, St. Clair; two sisters, Marie Cox and Nancy Braun, both of St. Clair; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law; two sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Adams; his parents, Alexander and Tressie Bailey; two brothers, Daniel and Albert Lee Bailey; and one sister, Jewell Bailey.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Mount Zion Cemetery, St. Clair, with the Rev. John Hampton Jr. officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Mount Zion Cemetery Fund, in care of Mount Zion Church, St. Clair.
The family of Roscoe Bailey entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 9, 2019