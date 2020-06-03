Sister Rose Duchesne Noelke, O.S.F., 100, of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 10:10 a.m. at St. Francis Convent, Springfield, Ill.
Sister Rose Duchesne, the former Leona Mary Noelke, was born in Washington, April 22, 1920, daughter of the late Henry and Rose Barbara Gerritson Noelke. She entered the congregation Sept. 23, 1949, and professed her religious vows June 13, 1952.
Sister was a 1958 graduate of St. John's Hospital School of Nursing. She served the community as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay, Wis., and as the nursing service director at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, Ill., from 1961 to 1972. From 1972 to 1976, Sister was a core member of the House of Prayer, Henry, Ill. She served as a pastoral care associate at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, Green Bay, Wis., from 1976 to 1982, and at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, Ill., from 1986 to 1989. Sister retired to the Motherhouse, Springfield, Ill., in 2002, where she continued to serve in several volunteer roles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Theodore, Harry, Anthony, Leonard, Maurice and Cyril Noelke, and one sister, Rosemary Sowinski.
She is survived by one brother, Alfred (Doris) Noelke, Washington; a sister-in-law, Teresa Noelke, Hermann; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and -nephews; as well as her Franciscan Sisters, with whom she shared her life for over 70 years.
Private services will be held Wednesday, June 3. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
The Franciscan Sisters and family are being served by Butler Funeral Home, Springfield, 900 South 6th St., Springfield, Ill.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 3, 2020.