|
|
Rose Ellen Jones, nee Rowe, 92, Potosi, departed this life Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Rose, daughter of the late Jesse Edward Rowe and wife Carrie Alice, nee Lyons, was born June 18, 1927, in Ebo. On March 17, 1946, Rose was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Jones.
Rose is survived by two sons, Robert "Bob" Jones and wife Nancy, and Jimmy Jones and wife Debora, all of Washington; two daughters, Alice Paulette Portell and husband Gary, Fenton, and Vicki Schulze and fiance David Taylor, St. Peters; one sister, Norma Dale Shadrach, O'Fallon; nine grandchildren, Douglas Jones, Jennifer Patrick, Marcus Portell, Larissa Saale, Shelly Struckhoff, Erin Berry, Joshua Schulze, Daniel Schulze and Jerimiah Schulze; and 18 great-grandchildren, Emmaline, Megan, Charlotte, Samuel, Tate, Avery, Jane, Eli, Rowan, Jocelyn, Hannah, Molly, Sydney, Rebecca, Henry, Walter, Emma and Ryder.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Rose was preceded in death by three brothers Ed Rowe, Tom Rowe and Floyd Rowe.
Rose was a loving, giving and kind lady helping anyone in need. Rose was very active in the community being in multiple organizations. She worked for many years at Brown Shoe, and was a very active member of the V.F.W. Post 6996 Auxiliary, and was its former president. Rose worked the election polls every season and volunteered at Sayers Senior Center, in addition to being in the Red Hat Society. Rose loved her family, dancing and working outside at her home, especially her garden. Rose's^kindness, love and generosity will be missed by not only her family, but the community she adored.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the V.F.W. Post 6996 Auxiliary Potosi Elks Backpack Program or Sayers Senior Center.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Potosi.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jerry Compton officiating. Final prayers and burial took place at Redbud Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers were Marcus Portell, Douglas Jones, Joshua Schulze, Daniel Schulze, Jerimiah Schulze and John Struckhoff.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home, Potosi.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 4, 2019