Rose Marie "Ree" Mullen, nee Pritchett, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in her 83rd year.
Ree was born Sept. 27, 1936, and raised in Sheldon. She was the youngest of six children born to Robert S. and Lavada May Pritchett.
Ree was a devout Christian and member of Ridge Church in Villa Ridge. She was very active in the "Prayer Partners"? group at her former church. She enjoyed visiting elderly people in their homes and nursing homes. Ree especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked to garden and had a magic touch with flowers. Ree also found joy in playing golf and traveling with Joe on business trips and to his Navy ship reunions all across the country.
Ree is survived by her husband, Joseph D. Mullen, Union; one daughter, Christina L. (Davis) Platts and husband Andrew, Chesterfield; one son, Randall J. Davis, Nevada, Mo.; two stepdaughters, Kathleen E. Quertermous and husband Rob, Spring Bluff, and Vicky J. Mullen, Twisp, Wash.; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Virgil L. Davis; one stepdaughter, Gail L. Shultz; and two grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 11 a.m.
Inurnment will be held at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Memorial donations to or a breast cancer foundation of donor's choice.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 9, 2019