Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Washington, MO
Rosella "Sally" Piontek


1928 - 2019
Rosella "Sally" Piontek Obituary
Rosella "Sally" Piontek, nee Buhr, 90, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Washington.

Mrs. Piontek, daughter of the late Joseph Buhr and wife Cecilia, nee Hoer, was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Washington. She received her education from St. Francis Borgia. On Sept. 8, 1948, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Piontek, at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington. Sally was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church.

Among her survivors are five children, Timothy Piontek and wife Marilou, Washington, Theresa Brown and husband David, Lamar, Thomas Piontek and wife Carol, Tina Pecka and husband Joseph, all of Washington, and Tammy Lentz and husband Bill, St. Louis; grandchildren, Jeffrey Piontek and wife Amy, Justin Piontek, Sarah Brown, Elizabeth Anne Brown, Erin Thukkani and husband Arun, Joseph Piontek and wife Kelli, Adam Piontek and wife Katie, Dominic Pecka and wife Amy, Thomas Lentz and Nicholas Lentz; 14 great-grandchildren; and in-laws, Agnes Piontek, John and Joan Piontek, and Donald Piontek, all of Washington. Sally leaves behind many other friends and relatives, including the caregivers who helped her in her final years, Lisa Hoyt and Donna Mergelmeyer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; her parents; four siblings, Lawrence, Robert, Raymond and Walter Buhr; brothers-in-law, Francis Piontek, Robert Piontek, Joseph Skornia and Leonard Piontek; and sisters-in-law, Rickie Piontek, Rita Skornia, Geraldine Piontek, Lucille Piontek, Irene Buhr, Marion Buhr and Mildred Reiter.

Visitation was held Thursday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church.

Interment was in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude^Children's Hospital or St. Francis Borgia Grade School.

The Piontek family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 31, 2019
