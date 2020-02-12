|
|
Roselyn M. Barringhaus, 91, Union, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
Ms. Barringhaus, daughter of the late Frank Barringhaus and wife Matilda, was born Oct. 15, 1928, in Treloar.
She was the sister of Sister Mary Francita Barringhaus, Norma and the late Bill Schraut, Donald (Faye) Barringhaus, Ralph (Helga) Barringhaus, the late Leonard Barringhaus and the late Ruth Barringhaus; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.
Ms. Barringhaus donated her remains to the St. Louis University School of Medicine.
No services will be held.
Arrangements were in care of Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2020