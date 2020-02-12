Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Roselyn Barringhaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roselyn M. Barringhaus


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roselyn M. Barringhaus Obituary
Roselyn M. Barringhaus, 91, Union, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Ms. Barringhaus, daughter of the late Frank Barringhaus and wife Matilda, was born Oct. 15, 1928, in Treloar.

She was the sister of Sister Mary Francita Barringhaus, Norma and the late Bill Schraut, Donald (Faye) Barringhaus, Ralph (Helga) Barringhaus, the late Leonard Barringhaus and the late Ruth Barringhaus; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Ms. Barringhaus donated her remains to the St. Louis University School of Medicine.

No services will be held.

Arrangements were in care of Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roselyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oltmann Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -