Rosemarie Richardson, 79, Washington, formerly of Union, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, from COVID-19.



Rosemarie went to school in Union and worked at St. John's Mercy Hospital for 37 years. She was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary in Washington.



Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Richardson; and sister, Roberta Richardson Joerns.



She will be missed.



Burial will be at Zion Cemetery, Union.





