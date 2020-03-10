|
A funeral Mass for Roy A. Warden, 75, Union, will be Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Catholic Church, Villa Ridge.
Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Union.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Warden died Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Warden, nee Krekemeier; Union; one son, Brian Warden and wife Nancy, Cumming, Ga.; one daughter, Cheryl Overschmidt and husband Glenn, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 10, 2020