Roy Arthur Warden, 75, Union, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Roy, son of the late Harry Warden and wife Nellie, nee Johnson, was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Overland. Roy received his education at Gildehaus Grade School, and graduated from Union High School in 1964. He was united in marriage to Donna Krekemeier May 8, 1965, at Immaculate Conception Church in Union. The couple made their home in Union. Roy was employed at Chrysler Auto Manufacturing until 1992. He had many hobbies, including restoring cars, making metalcraft jewelry and rings, woodworking and trapshooting. He also enjoyed volunteering at the senior center and played bass guitar in a local band that played at the senior center. Roy was a member of the Missouri Blacksmith Association and Immaculate Conception Church. He also enjoyed watching old Western movies. Roy best loved spending time with his family and friends.
Roy is survived by his wife, Donna Warden, Union; one daughter, Cheryl Overschmidt and husband Glenn, Union; one son, Brian Warden and wife Nancy, Cumming, Ga.; one sister, Mable Flick, Coal Port, Pa.; two brothers, Thomas Warden and wife Georgene, Hermann, and Richard "Bruce" Warden, Jasper, Ala.; sister-in-law, Karen Cowan and husband Bill, Union; four grandchildren, Jenna Overschmidt, St. Louis, Jeff Overschmidt, Union, Jack and Tyler Warden, both of Cumming, Ga.; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, August and Edna, nee Fink, Krekemeier; one grandchild in infancy, Molly Warden; one brother, Sonny Warden; one sister, Delores Scofield; and one brother-in-law, Lewis Flick.
Visitation was scheduled for Friday, March 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a parish rosary at 3:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Catholic Church, Villa Ridge, with the Rev. Timothy Foy officiating.
Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Union.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Roy to March of Dimes or Masses.
The Warden family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 14, 2020