|
|
|
A funeral service for Roy "Lynn" Coffman, 64, Union, was held Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial followed in the Union City Cemetery.
Visitation was Friday, May 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Coffman died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Coffman, nee Hoeft, Union; two sons, Jason Coffman, Union, and Master Sgt. Lance Coffman and wife Dorothy, Denham Springs, La.; two daughters, Sherry Fisher and husband William, Troy, Ill., and Abbigail Maddox and husband John, Fulton; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019
Read More