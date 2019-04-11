Roy E. Davis, 62, Foristell, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.



Roy was born April 17, 1956, in Hannibal.



He was the beloved son of Dorothy and the late Lewis Davis; devoted father of Leland (fiancee, Michelle Best) Branson, James Lucas and Marty Lucas; cherished grandfather of Austin Crabtree and Haley Lucas; dearest brother of Joyce Davis, Max Davis, Alan Davis, Chris Davis, Carl Davis and Carol Ahlemeyer; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.



Roy was a lifelong carpenter and worked for Altman Charter Company as a superintendent. His true passion was farming, especially in the spring and fall. He also cherished his tractors, and when he wasn't riding one of his tractors in the field, Roy could be found pulling tractors at the county fairs and tractor events.



He was a true sportsman and a lifetime member of the NRA. Roy enjoyed hunting of all types. He was involved in many organizations, including NATPA, Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever, Lifetime Missouri Conservation, Youth Conservation Corps and ARCA. In his younger years, Roy also raced cars at the St. Charles Speedway.



Roy was always up before the sun, and he worked the whole day through. If he wasn't out doing something, Roy was always sitting in his chair, often watching John Wayne movies or reading Louis L'Amour books. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Visitation will be held at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles, Thursday, April 11, from 4 to 8 p.m.



Memorials to the or are preferred.



Published in The Missourian on Apr. 11, 2019