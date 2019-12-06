Home

Roy E. "Eddie" Myers

Roy E. "Eddie" Myers Obituary
A funeral service for Roy Edward "Eddie" Myers, 95, Pacific, was held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment, with full military honors, was in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Myers died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Myers and wife Audrey, Pacific, and Timothy Myers and wife Dawn, Eureka; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 6, 2019
