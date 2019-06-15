Roy Lynn Coffman, 64, Union, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.



Roy was born Sept. 3, 1954, in Belgrade, Mo., to the late Herbert and Mary Lee (Moses) Coffman. Roy was raised in Dittmer and attended Northwest High School. He was united in marriage to his sweetheart, Phyllis, Dec. 21, 1974, and was self-employed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary Lee; his brother, Harold Roger Coffman; and his beloved dog, Pepper.



Roy had many family, friends, nieces, nephews and cousins. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, camping and family time. He enjoyed exploring the outdoors with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed building wood projects and old Westerns.



He leaves his wife of 44 years, Phyllis (Hoeft) Coffman; daughter, Sherry Fisher and husband William, Troy, Ill.; grandchildren, Alexander Lyons, Abigail Lyons, Will Fisher and Adrianna Fisher; daughter, Abbigail Maddox and husband John, Fulton; grandchildren, Earl Ray Elliott III, Madison Todahl and Ava Gamblin; son, Jason Coffman, Union; son, MSG. Corey Lance Coffman and wife Dorothy, Denham Springs, La; granddaughter, Cordelia L. Coffman; his brother, Keith Coffman, Salem; and his sisters, Marleen Barnett, Hillsboro, and Mary Sue Coffman, Ozark.



A funeral service was held Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



Burial followed in the Union City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.



The Coffman family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary