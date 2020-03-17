|
|
|
A funeral service for Roy L. Misener, 86, Washington, was held Tuesday, March 17, at noon at Life Stream Church, Washington.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, March 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Misener died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Misener, nee Williamson; three sons, Kent Misener and wife Betty, Washington, Scott Misener and wife Lisa, Warrenton, and Shawn Misener, Union; one daughter, Nancy Yarrington and husband Gordon, Sully, Iowa; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 17, 2020