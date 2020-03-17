Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Misener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy L. Misener

Send Flowers
Roy L. Misener Obituary
A funeral service for Roy L. Misener, 86, Washington, was held Tuesday, March 17, at noon at Life Stream Church, Washington.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, March 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Misener died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Misener, nee Williamson; three sons, Kent Misener and wife Betty, Washington, Scott Misener and wife Lisa, Warrenton, and Shawn Misener, Union; one daughter, Nancy Yarrington and husband Gordon, Sully, Iowa; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -