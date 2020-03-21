|
Roy Misener, 86, Washington, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Roy was born June 28, 1933, in Nevada, Mo., to Ira Misener and wife Zella, nee Detwiler. Roy graduated from LaBette County High School, in Altamont, Kan. He later continued his education at Pittsburgh State University in Pittsburgh, Kan., and completed a master's degree in education. Roy served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, from May 19, 1953, to May 18, 1955. He was united in marriage to Darlene Williamson Nov. 14, 1952, in Altamont, Kan., and the couple made their home in Parsons, Kan. The marriage was blessed with four children. They moved to Washington, in 1971, and then to Union, in 2002. Roy enjoyed a successful career in education, serving as the director of Four Rivers Career Center in Washington for 20 years, and then as a welding instructor at Pacific High School in Pacific. After retirement, Roy continued to do leatherwork for Melton Machine in Washington.
Roy loved his family dearly, and enjoyed the opportunities he was afforded to spend time with them and make such wonderful memories. He considered it one of his greatest blessings to witness for his savior, Jesus Christ. In his free time, Roy enjoyed fishing and handcrafting writing pens. He was a member of American Legion Post 297 in Union, and served as the record keeper for his high school graduating class.
Roy is survived by his wife, Darlene Misener; three sons, Kent Misener and wife Betty, Washington, Scott Misener and wife Lisa, Warrenton, and Shawn Misener, Union; one daughter, Nancy Yarrington and husband Gordon, Sully, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Tamara Needham (Terry), Chester Misener (Carrie), Amy Yarrington, Tina Witham (Will), Silas Misener, Simon Misener, Kay Light and Nic Misener; eight great-grandchildren, Tanner Needham, Tierney Needham, William "Tell," Bess, Evie, Warren, Karl and Jack Misener; brother-in-law, Lester Murphy, Florida state; sister-in-law, Dorothy Misener, Parsons, Kan.; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Earl Misener and wife Luella, Ralph Misener and Anita Murphy.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 17, at noon at Life Stream Church, Washington, with the Rev. Paul Scheperle officiating.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in Union City Cemetery, Union.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Roy Misener to Four Rivers Career Center in Washington.
The Misener family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 21, 2020