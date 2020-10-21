Ruby Lee Shadrick, nee Triplett, 89, St. Clair, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Washington.
Ruby was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Oak Hill, to the union of Austin Triplett and wife Flora, nee Carr. She was united in marriage to Ray Shadrick Oct. 16, 1948, in St. Clair. Ruby was a lifetime member of New Hope Baptist Church of Sullivan.
She enjoyed sewing, RV-ing and traveling with friends and family, fishing and gardening. Ruby also loved sitting on her back porch watching the hummingbirds. She also was a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Ruby is survived by her two daughters, Patsy Green and husband Clifton, and Rebecca Tate and husband Kelly, all of St. Clair; four grandchildren, Curt Green and wife Sibyl, Gerald, Andrew Green and wife Miranda, Nathan Tate, all of St. Clair, and Jeremy Tate and wife Dana, Eureka; nine great-grandchildren, Sydnie, Grace, Kennedy, Braden, Preston, Paityn, Cullen, Ella and Oscar; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Shadrick; parents, Austin and Flora Triplett; six brothers, Charles Triplett, Arthur Triplett, Kenneth Triplett, Laverne Triplett, Lewis Triplett and Ervin Triplett; two sisters, Jewell Gilbert and Opal Smith; and great-granddaughter, Lizzie Green.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Midlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations are appreciated to New Hope Baptist Church of Sullivan.
Arrangements are by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.