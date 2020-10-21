1/1
Ruby L. Shadrick
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Lee Shadrick, nee Triplett, 89, St. Clair, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Washington.

Ruby was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Oak Hill, to the union of Austin Triplett and wife Flora, nee Carr. She was united in marriage to Ray Shadrick Oct. 16, 1948, in St. Clair. Ruby was a lifetime member of New Hope Baptist Church of Sullivan.

She enjoyed sewing, RV-ing and traveling with friends and family, fishing and gardening. Ruby also loved sitting on her back porch watching the hummingbirds. She also was a St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Ruby is survived by her two daughters, Patsy Green and husband Clifton, and Rebecca Tate and husband Kelly, all of St. Clair; four grandchildren, Curt Green and wife Sibyl, Gerald, Andrew Green and wife Miranda, Nathan Tate, all of St. Clair, and Jeremy Tate and wife Dana, Eureka; nine great-grandchildren, Sydnie, Grace, Kennedy, Braden, Preston, Paityn, Cullen, Ella and Oscar; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Shadrick; parents, Austin and Flora Triplett; six brothers, Charles Triplett, Arthur Triplett, Kenneth Triplett, Laverne Triplett, Lewis Triplett and Ervin Triplett; two sisters, Jewell Gilbert and Opal Smith; and great-granddaughter, Lizzie Green.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Midlawn Memorial Gardens.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online register book.

Memorial donations are appreciated to New Hope Baptist Church of Sullivan.

Arrangements are by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved