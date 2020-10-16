A funeral service for Ruby Lee Shadrick, nee Triplett, 89, St. Clair, will be Thursday, Oct. 22, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ms. Shadrick passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Washington.

She is survived by two daughters, Patsy Green and husband Clifton and Rebecca Tate and husband Kelly, both of St. Clair, other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.





