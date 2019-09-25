|
On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, Rudolph "Rudy" Allen Meyer, Villa Ridge, loving husband and father of three sons, peacefully passed away at the age of 75.
Rudy was born Sept. 4, 1944, in St. Louis, to Wilbert "Red" and Evelyn Ruth (Boone) Meyer. He graduated from Washington High School, and soon married his high school sweetheart, Doris Ann Drewell, Nov. 24, 1962, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Washington. Rudy added a sporting goods section to his parents' market in Villa Ridge, and over the course of the next 20-plus years, Rudy and Doris owned and ran Farmers Wayside, a legendary local purveyor of guns and package liquor.
Rudy helped raise three outstanding sons (notably the one who wrote this obituary), and filled his time with activities that made him happy, hunting, watching old Westerns ("Jeremiah Johnson" is a Meyer family Christmas tradition), playing poker and board games, drinking old fashioneds (he swore Hawthorne Inn makes the best around), and - mostly - sharing time with his family and friends.
Much of his life revolved around the outdoors, especially hunting and other shooting activities. Rudy was a longtime member and president of Big Game Hunters in St. Louis. He was a life member, board member, president and manager of St. Louis Skeet & Trap Club, and he was a lifelong sportsman, hunting all over North America - from sheep in Mexico to elk in Idaho. Whenever he had the chance, he involved his sons and grandkids in his outdoor endeavors.
Rudy was an accomplished marksman, particularly in the shotgun sports, representing Missouri in International Trap at the Olympic pre-trials in the 1970s - and usually taking his limit of doves with less than one box of 28-gauge shells.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Red and Ruth. He is survived by his wife, Doris, and their children, Todd and Emily (nee Kubiak), and their sons, Nolan and Caleb, all of Leslie; Randy and Dianna (nee Devoto), and their daughters, Maggie and Sophie, all of Pacific; and Chip and Lisa (Dorner), and their children, Locke and Amalia, all of St. Louis. Rudy also is survived by his two sisters, Linda and Tom Ahmann, Mexico, Mo., and Sandy and Scott Pilarski, Wildwood; as well as his beloved mother-in-law, Marie Helmig, Owensville; sisters-in-law Darlene and Jim Groene, Owensville; Trudy Hyde and Rosely Farnsworth, both of Bland; and brother-in-law, Mark and Peggy Easter, Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Missouri Trapshooters Association in Linn Creek, (motraps.com) or to Youth Enjoying Shooting Sports (Y.E.S.S.), 6293 Highway AJ, Washington, MO 63090.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 25, 2019