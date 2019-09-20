Home

Rudolph "Rudy" Meyer

Rudolph "Rudy" Meyer Obituary
A funeral service for Rudolph "Rudy" Meyer, 75, Villa Ridge, will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 23, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Meyer died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Meyer, Villa Ridge; three sons, Todd Meyer and wife Emily, Leslie, Randy Meyer and wife Dianna, Pacific, and Chip Meyer and wife Lisa, St. Louis; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 20, 2019
