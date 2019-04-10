Russ Darrel Andrews, 72, St. Clair, departed this life Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Washington.



Russ was born April 4, 1947, in St. Louis, the son of Lewis Harvey Andrews and wife Luda Muriel, nee Willis. On Nov. 3, 1979, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Ann Rucker, and two children came to bless this union.



Russ was a longtime, active member of St. John United Church of Christ in St. Clair. He was proud to have served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army, entering Feb. 26, 1968, and receiving his honorable discharge Jan. 20, 1970. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 2482 of St. Clair. Russ was an entrepreneur and founded his own company, Dually Drain Pan LLC, which he owned and operated for about 15 years. He was an environmentalist at heart and member of The Stream Team and The Sierra Club. He was passionate about collecting and restoring antique cars. Traveling and going on road trips were other favorite pastimes. Nothing made him happier than the time spent with his children and grandchildren, and many wonderful memories were created.



Russ is survived by his wife, Phyllis Andrews, St. Clair; his children, Daniel Andrews and companion Brittany Haynes, St. Clair, and Sarah Andrews and fiance, Andrey Maslov, Seattle, Wash.; two grandchildren, Harper and Holden Andrews, both of St. Clair; his siblings-in-law, Sue Andrews, St. Peters, Mary Fisher and husband Kelly, Anchorage, Alaska, and Linda Rucker, Lonedell; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Luda Andrews, and one brother, James Andrews.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Memorial services will follow, beginning at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Laura Mignerone officiating.



Private committal will take place at a later date.



Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, St. Clair.



Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary