Ruth A. Baechle, nee Vitale, 82, Ste. Genevieve, formerly of Washington, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at home.
Ruth was born March 12, 1938, in St. Louis. She was married to Joseph A. Baechle Jr. Oct. 27, 1956, and he preceded her in death.
She is survived by two sons, Dale (Paula) Baechle, Imperial, and Brad (Linda) Baechle, Troy; three daughters, Lori (Mark) Heberlie, Keri (Tom) Pfaff, all of Ste. Genevieve, and Kim Kopp, Washington; sister, Lois (Wally) Eisenbeis, Bloomsdale; 14 grandchildren, Adam, Megan, Ahna, Shea, Leann, Wayne, Shelby, Logan, Jeremy, Randi, Matt, Katie, Jacob and Jared; 12 great-grandchildren, Summer, Avery, Remi, Harlow, Asher, Natalie, Blaze, Jesslyn, Jarek, Jaxon, Jayce and Emmett; great-great-grandchild, Laine; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Baechle Jr.; two brothers, Nick Vitale and Paul Vitale; father, Nicholaus Vitale; and mother, Virginia (McMichael) Vitale Woodruff.
Visitation will be at Basler Funeral Home, Ste. Genevieve, Saturday, Oct. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. Roger Faulkner officiating.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society
or Crown Hospice.
