Ruth A. Meyer, nee Groner, 76, Washington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.



Ruth, daughter of the late Marcus "Mack" Groner and wife Eileen, nee Laboube, was born Aug. 11, 1944, in Osage. Ruth and husband Melvin Meyer were married Aug. 22, 1964, at St. Paul's Church in Berger.



She is survived by her children, Michael Meyer and wife Jennifer, New Haven, Kurt Meyer and wife Brenda, and Timothy Meyer and wife Kasi, all of Washington; siblings, Jean Kappelmann and husband Arvil, Washington, Myra Lea Ruediger and husband Lloyd, and Wayne Groner and wife Cindy, all of Berger; grandchildren, Jacob Meyer and fiancee Allissa Tobben, Rachel, Adam, Mitchell, Weston, Aubri, Wade and Thomas Meyer; great-grandchild, Adaline Meyer; brother-in-law, Kenny Meyer and wife Joan; sister-in-law, LuVern Schweerkotting; many other relatives and friends.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Meyer; son, Kevin Meyer; her parents; brother, Orval Lee Groner and wife JoAnn; and brother-in-law, Floyd Meyer.



Private services will be held for the family.



Memorial donations are welcome to the New Haven Care Center, Our Lady Of Lourdes Church or St. Paul's Cemetery, Berger.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





