A funeral Mass for Ruth Ann Wessel, nee Hanneken, 80, Augusta, will be Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Dutzow.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Wessel died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
She is survived by her son, Dan Wessel and wife Aimee, Augusta; her daughter, Paula Wessel and David Voss, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 26, 2019