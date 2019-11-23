Home

More Obituaries for Ruth Amos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Amos


1932 - 2019
Ruth Amos Obituary
Ruth Amos, nee Robinson, 87, Washington, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

She was born March 5, 1932, in Reedy, W. Va., to Henry Robinson and wife Geneva, nee Hall. Ruth grew up in Parkersburg, W.Va., and graduated from Parkersburg High School. She was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Amos April 2, 1954, in Parkersburg, W.Va., and the couple made their home in Belpre, Ohio. The marriage was blessed with two children, and the family moved to Missouri in 1964. Kenneth and Ruth owned several local businesses in the Washington area. Ruth also enjoyed working as an administrative assistant at Emmaus Homes in Marthasville.

Ruth was a certified master gardener and member of the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis. She spent much of her time tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, putting puzzles together, watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and was an avid reader.

Ruth is survived by one son, Jeffrey Amos, Manitowish Waters, Wis.; one daughter, Lee Ann Nelson, St. Charles; two grandchildren, Keely Nelson, O'Fallon, and Sydney Nelson, St. Charles; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one son in infancy, Matthew Scott Amos; and one sister, Betty Schneid.

The family held private services, and interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

The Amos family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 23, 2019
