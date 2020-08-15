Ruth Denise Helbig, nee Tayon, 64, Gray Summit, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, after her long battle with cancer.
Denise was born Dec. 18, 1955, in Cahokia, Ill., to the union of Melford Tayon and wife Emma, nee Thornton. She was united in marriage to Bill Helbig.
Denise leaves behind her husband and soul mate, Bill Helbig, Gray Summit; mother, Emma Tayon; four sisters; one brother; nieces; nephews; two dogs; one cat; and many wonderful friends and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melford Tayon.
In Denise's memory, please raise a glass, listen to some music by Little Feat and donate to the American Cancer Society
