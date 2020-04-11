|
|
Ruth Eileen "Dinky" Shipley, nee Corum, 85, Union, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
She was born Aug. 2, 1934, in Union, to Walter Corum and wife Delsie, nee Benton. Dinky grew up and received her education in Union. She was united in marriage to Robert Bernard Shipley Sept. 2, 1950, in Ironton, and the couple made their home in Union. The marriage was blessed with one son.
Dinky was a member of First Baptist Church of Union and Women of the Moose Lodge 1745, in Union. She was known by most as one of the best cooks. She will be remembered for many great things, including her firecracker personality and immense love for feeding others.
She is survived by one sister, Kathy Langhorst and husband Tom, Labadie; daughter-in-law, Pam Shipley, Tulsa, Okla.; two granddaughters, Mary Beth Maura and husband Jon, Bixby, Okla., and Rachel Jendra, Tulsa, Okla.; three great-grandchildren, Scarlett Jendra, Olivia Maura and Jackson Maura; two nieces, Wendy Pecka and husband Mike, Washington, and Karla Horst and husband Chris, Union; one nephew, Joe Langhorst, South Carolina state; other relatives and friends.
Dinky was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Robert L. Shipley; and her parents.
A private visitation and funeral service were held Thursday, April 9, at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial followed in Union City Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Ruth "Dinky" Shipley to a charity of donor's choice.
Due to recent regulations regarding public events, we encourage those who wish to leave condolences or share memories for the family on the Tribute Wall to visit oltmannfuneralhome.com.
The Shipley family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 11, 2020