A funeral service for Ruth Marie Woodcock, nee Wann, 94, Washington, will be Monday, June 17, at 11 a.m. Peace Lutheran Church, Washington.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be June 17, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Woodcock died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Arbors at South Point.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Adele Woodcock and husband Brian Schrock, Fenton, and Jude Woodcock and husband Jeff Miller of the U.S. Virgin Islands; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on June 11, 2019
