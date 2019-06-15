Ruth Marie Woodcock, nee Wann, 94, Washington, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Arbors at South Pointe.



Ruth was born Oct. 19, 1925, in St. Louis, the daughter of Joseph Edgar and Ruth Pauline Elizabeth Wann, nee Muehlemann. She attended Garfield and Shepard Grade School and Roosevelt High School. She quit high school a semester before graduation because she didn't want to give an oral book report. As a young woman, she worked briefly at Southwestern Bell in St. Louis. She attended St. Matthew Church on Jefferson in St. Louis.



Ruth met Vernon Oscar Woodcock when she was visiting her cousin in Stanton. She was attracted to the shirtless farm boy in jeans putting up hay on the Woodcock farm. On their first date, they toured Meramec Caverns, and she said she was cold, and Vernon put his arm around her, and that was it. They were married May 4, 1944. Vernon was inducted into the Army Feb. 18, 1943, and served his country in World War II in Europe, and returned home Nov. 19, 1945. They made their home on Nebraska Street in south St. Louis and shared a flat with her mom, dad and grandmother. Vernon worked at Southwestern Bell.



They had three children, Richard Edgar Woodcock, Susan Adele Woodcock and Jude Woodcock. They moved to High Ridge to raise their children in a rural town. They later moved to their dream home, a small farm in Clover Bottom, which they bought shortly before Vernon retired from Southwestern Bell. There they enjoyed raising a few head of cattle, a bountiful vegetable garden, putting up hay, fishing, hosting hayrides and barbecues, and babysitting their granddaughter, Maggie.



Ruth enjoyed sewing, crocheting, dancing, cutting grass, fishing, camping, traveling and gardening. Ruth's eyes would sparkle when she smiled her big smile, and she knew how to dress in style and grace with vibrant colors on her fit body. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Washington, where she was a longtime quilter and crocheted prayer shawls.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon Woodcock; her son, Richard Edgar Woodcock, who passed away late last year; a brother in childhood, Robert Edgar "Bobby" Wann; a brother-in-law, Edwin Hammerschmidt II; and a granddaughter, Zhanara Adalyn Scherer.



Ruth is survived by her two daughters and five grandchildren, daughter, Susan Adele Woodcock, Washington; grandchild, Maggie Lee and husband Brian Schrock, Fenton; greatgrandchildren, Arya Gray and Cora Rose Schrock; daughter, Jude Woodcock and husband Jeff Miller, U.S. Virgin Islands; daughter-in-law, Denise O. Scherer, wife of the late Richard Edgar Woodcock; grandchild, Jay Goff and wife Suzanne Vaughan Goff; great-grandchildren, Mia DeGan Vaughan Goff and Vaughan Patrick Goff, Creve Coeur; grandchild, Barton Goff; great-grandchildren Callan Miles Goff and Lilly Marie Goff, both of Chesterfield; sister, Jeanette Hammerschmidt, Sunset Hills; nieces, Janis Hammerschmidt and husband Pat Griffin, Hillsboro, and Peggy Hammerschmidt and husband Gerry Krizek, Maplewood; nephew, Ed Hammerschmidt III and wife Debbie, Arizona state; and her former son-in-law and friend, Randy Phillips, Creve Coeur.



Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Washington, with the Rev. Aimee Appell officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Stanton Cemetery, Stanton.



Memorial donations are appreciated to the Franklin County Humane Society.



The Woodcock family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary