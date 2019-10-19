|
Ruth Rubylee Findlay, nee Pointer, 88, New Haven, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Ruth was born June 19, 1931, in New Haven, the daughter of Henry and Luella (Schultz) Pointer. She was united in marriage to John Amos Findlay Nov. 20, 1975, at St. Peter's U.C.C., New Haven. John preceded her in death Nov. 22, 2017.
Together, Ruth and John enjoyed antiquing and restoring furniture in their free time. This developed into a business, first run out of their home, and later located in Hermann. She also worked at one time for Langenberg Hat Factory and also at Maczuk's in the office. Ruth was a member of New Haven United Methodist Church.
Ruth will be most remembered for her devotion to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, nieces and nephews, and was always there to lend a helping hand, making sure everyone was well cared for. She developed a nickname with her grandchildren, as many grandmothers do, becoming known as the "cookie grandma." She continued throughout her later years to make everyone's favorite cookies for holidays and birthdays. One of her favorite topics of conversation was to share stories about the great-grandchildren's visits. She always made sure to have a ready supply of toys and snacks for them. Ruth was treasured by her family and friends and will be missed by all.
Ruth is survived by a daughter, Donna LaBruyere and husband Bud, Hermann; a son, Bill Maczuk and wife Diane, New Haven; a stepson, John Findlay, New Haven; stepdaughters, Linda Findlay, Marshfield, Kim Findlay, Springfield, Jenny White and husband John, Eldon, and Cathy Findlay, Marshfield; grandchildren, Chet LaBruyere, Kurt LaBruyere and wife Nicky, Dustin Maczuk and wife Rachele, and Megan Maczuk and husband Scott; great-grandchildren, Mason LaBruyere, Adlee, Paxton, Grayden and Sayla LaBruyere, James, Julianne and JennaClaire Maczuk, and Helaina Buhr; nieces, Carrol Hagstrom, Lola Parris, Dianne Baum, Valerie Frerking, Nancy Porter, Joan Hays, Joyce Shepherd, Judy Payne and Sue Heesch; and nephews, David Kilgore and Michael Maczuk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Findlay; stepson, William Findlay; her parents; two sisters, Veatrice Kilgore and Laverne Pointer; and two nephews, Gary and Jeff Kilgore.
Visitation was held Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven, where funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Doug Booth officiating.
Burial was in St. John's Cemetery, Berger.
Memorials may be given to New Haven United Methodist Church or St. John's Cemetery, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
The family was served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 19, 2019