Ruth Russell Obituary
A funeral service for Ruth Russell, 92, Union, will be Wednesday, March 11, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation was to be Tuesday, March 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Russell died Friday, March 6, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, George Russell, Union; one son, Gary Lee Russell and wife Donna, Leslie; one daughter, Connie Vest and husband William, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 10, 2020
